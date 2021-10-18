Pervy Derbyshire dad asked son’s girlfriend, aged 16, for a “naughty pic”

The sex-pest father - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - sent the dirty messages just one week after the young girl’s 16th birthday.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard if he had made his request a week earlier he would have been charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw described how in the early hours of April 3 the depraved father - aged in his 40s - asked the young girl: “What turns you on, do you mind me asking?”

When she replied “you do realise I’m 16 and your son’s girlfriend, right?”, he then continued to badger her for images, saying: “I’ll let you be - no naughty pic or aught then?”

The seedy defendant, from Whitwell, then told her “I’ve got good pics though, LMAO”, and sent her an obscene photo - which was quickly deleted - of his “man bits”.

Prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw told the court: “If he had sent these messages a week earlier he would be looking at a more serious offence.

“He would have been charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity - it will have a significant impact on someone who is 16 years of age.”

Steve Brint, mitigating for the defendant, said: “This is a middle-aged man trying it on with a young girl quite clearly - it’s something he has regretted ever since.”

Mr Brint said his client - who had never been before the courts before - was now estranged from his children following the incident.

The solicitor added: “If he could turn the clock back he would.”

Mr Brint’s client admitted sending an obscene message.

A magistrate told him: “This girl is just 16 and in a relationship with your son - she repeatedly said no and you still persisted with this suggestion and further suggestions.

“Not least by sending an obscene photo - however she did not open it.”

The defendant was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and handed a two-year restraining order.

He was also given 10 rehabilitation activity days and made to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.”