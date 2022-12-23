Chesterfield family has all their presents stolen just days before Christmas after burglary at their home
A family has lost all of their presents with Christmas just days away – after their Chesterfield home was hit by a burglary.
Clint and Chelsea Walmsley’s home on Boythorpe Road was targeted by criminals shortly after they left for work on the morning of Tuesday, December 20.
Cameras at the couple’s home show a man gaining access to the property at 6.50am and leaving ten minutes later. The man then returned around 7.35am, before leaving again at 7.45am.
Chelsea said that every single Christmas present they had bought for their family was lost – along with sentimental jewellery of hers.
“He took every Christmas present we’d got, they were all under the tree, and he’s been upstairs and taken perfumes, aftershaves, a Tommy Hilfiger watch and a gold necklace that was given to me on my 18th birthday.”
“He was standing across the road waiting for us to come off the driveway and we didn’t even notice him.
“He took the back door key with him as well, so we’ve had to have the keys changed.”
The family it was a frustrating and upsetting incident – especially with Christmas just a few days away. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment, and this story will be updated with any further developments.