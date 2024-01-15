Chesterfield drunk driver destroys traffic light in horror crash – before attempting to flee from police
A Chesterfield driver who crashed into a traffic light while drunk – and then tried to escape from the police – was arrested over the weekend.
On Friday, January 12, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a crash in Chesterfield.
A DRPU spokesperson tweeted: “Male crashes and decides to make a run for it. Area search locates him on the next street.
“Quick trip to hospital but is luckily given the all clear. Provides an evidential reading of 44ug at custody (over the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath).”