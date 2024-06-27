Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield man who could “hardly stand up” with three children in his care was later pulled over in his car by police after concerned cinema staff alerted officers, a court heard.

Alan Cooke, 39, was more than twice over the drink drive limit when police stopped him outside Chesterfield’s Cineworld complex at Alma Leisure Park.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how on March 16 staff at the cinema reported “a highly-intoxicated male” who could “hardly stand up” on the premises with three children.

A prosecutor said: “Officers waited until the film had finished and the defendant got into the vehicle with the three children and drove away.”

Alan Cooke was more than twice over the drink drive limit when police stopped him outside Chesterfield’s Cineworld complex

Once detained at the roadside, grounds worker Cooke gave a reading of 176 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, the court heard.

However the offending was categorised as more serious due to the presence of three children in the car.

The defendant, of Springvale Close, Danesmoor, had 13 previous convictions for 25 offences on his record, said the prosecutor.

However non of his previous offending was of a similar nature.

Cooke’s defence solicitor David Gittins said a relationship breakdown had led his client to drink.

Mr Gittins said: “Police let him drive so he couldn’t have been staggering all over the road. He has only gone a matter of metres, he hasn’t left the Cineworld complex.”

The solicitor added that upon his arrest Cooke was compliant.