Drug-addled Sur Ron electric motorbike rider hit taxi in Chesterfield town centre head-on crash, court hears

By Ben McVay
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:07 BST
An electric motorbike rider hit a taxi in a head-on crash in Chesterfield town centre while high on drugs, a court heard.

Ice Walker, 24, struck the cab with his Sur Ron bike on Beetwell Street just after “narrowly” missing a pedestrian with a child at a crossing.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Walker and his pillion passenger were both left seriously injured with broken legs following the crash – on December 30 last year.

A prosecutor told magistrates: “It was a prolonged episode of driving under the influence of drugs, during the course of which the defendant and his passenger narrowly missed a child and adult while they were crossing.

Ice Walker struck the cab with his Sur Ron bike on Beetwell Street, Chesterfield

"The incident only came to an end when the e-bike ran into a taxi, causing damage. The defendant and his passenger were seriously injured with broken legs.”

Walker, of Paisley Close, Staveley, admitted dangerous driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured and while unfit through drugs.

The defendant's solicitor Steve Brint said his client was “well aware it was a dangerous manoeuvre” and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Walker’s case was sent to Derby Crown Court for sentencing on July 18.