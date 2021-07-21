Chesterfield driver found with multiple wraps of suspected Class A drugs

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit together with North Derbyshire Serious Organised Crime Unit stopped the woman who was on her way into Chesterfield, after driving from Sheffield earlier today (Wednesday, July 21) in her BMW.

After a police search, the driver was found to be in possession of multiple wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

Drugs and cash were also recovered by officers during the search.

The BMW she was driving has been seized as well after the motorist was also found to have no licence or insurance.

In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote: “Chesterfield Female stop searched on her way into the town from Sheffield and found to be in possession of multiple wraps of suspected Class A drugs. Drugs and cash recovered, vehicle seized no licence or insurance. #Teamwork with @DerbysNorthSOCG #StopSearchWorks”.

