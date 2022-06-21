Chesterfield driver caught leaving pub more than twice over the limit

Police caught a Chesterfield motorist leaving the pub in his car while more than twice over the drink drive limit, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:43 pm

Daniel Nash, 40, was pulled over outside the boozer on June 4 around 7pm after a member of the public reported a black Ford Fiesta in the car park whose driver appeared “under the influence”.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy said: “Police attended as he left the car park and he was stopped.”

Nash provided a sample of 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station.

Nash’s solicitor Lisa Tinsley said her client accepted he was over the limit.

She added: “He has had a stressful period and tells me his life had broken down.”

Nash, of Stanwood Drive, Walton, admitted drink driving.

A magistrate said he hoped the incident was an “isolated” one.

The defendant was handed a 20-month driving ban, a £300 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

