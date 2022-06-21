Chesterfield driver caught leaving pub more than twice over the limit

Daniel Nash, 40, was pulled over outside the boozer on June 4 around 7pm after a member of the public reported a black Ford Fiesta in the car park whose driver appeared “under the influence”.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy said: “Police attended as he left the car park and he was stopped.”

Nash provided a sample of 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Nash, 40, was pulled over outside the boozer on June 4 around 7pm

Nash’s solicitor Lisa Tinsley said her client accepted he was over the limit.

She added: “He has had a stressful period and tells me his life had broken down.”

Nash, of Stanwood Drive, Walton, admitted drink driving.

A magistrate said he hoped the incident was an “isolated” one.

The defendant was handed a 20-month driving ban, a £300 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.