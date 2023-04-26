Ian Heath, 44, called his former partner and the mother of his child a “lying w****-bag” and an “a***-rag” after she accused him of stealing her money.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Heath was held in police custody for up to 24 hours on one occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rosanna McDaid described how on October 14 last year he became angry that he was not being allowed to see his daughter.

Ian Heath sent the messages after being accused of stealing

Using the offensive slurs, he wrote: “You are breaking the law not setting me see (his child). I’m giving you one last chance, otherwise you will feel my wrath.”

The court heard Heath had one previous conviction for drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Heath's solicitor Steve Brint said despite police investigations no charges were ever brought against his client regarding the theft allegation.

He said: “Break-ups are always emotional, especially where there are children involved. They split up six years ago and there were no issues for many years.

"The issues began around about July last year – there were several allegations made by (the complainant) against Mr Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those two messages were sent after he had been released from custody – he regrets it.”

Heath, of Grindlow Avenue, Boythorpe, admitted sending a threatening message.

District Judge Steven Flint told him: “Those messages were particularly nasty and offensive – whatever differences you have had, that was totally unacceptable.”