Chesterfield dad reveals “devastating” impact of life-changing injuries suffered during Batch House crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Wharton was in the beer garden of The Batch House with friends on August 5 2022 when a silver Volkswagen Polo veered off Sheffield Road, crashing into them before colliding with the building.

Liam, 37, was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained a catalogue of injuries – including a head injury and multiple fractures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s now speaking out on how his life continues to be impacted by the injuries he sustained in the crash. It comes after the driver of the car was sentenced this month to a 72-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.

Liam suffered a series of injuries during the crash.

The driver previously pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving. Derby Crown Court heard police evidence outlining how the driver had been travelling between 40mph and 44mph in a 30mph zone. However, at the time of the incident, an advisory limit of 20mph was in place due to resurfacing of the road.

Liam, who was among five people injured, sustained severe leg fractures, skull fractures and facial injuries following the impact. He spent one week in hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Prior to the incident, Liam was active and enjoyed camping, walking and cycling with his partner, Victoria and their three young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now unable to walk long distances and struggles with motivation and social activities. He also suffers from depression and post-traumatic stress symptoms.

Liam said the crash had impacted his mental health.

He is currently accessing therapy via the claim and his rehabilitation is ongoing.

Liam said: “It’s more than a year since the crash but every day continues to be a struggle for me.

“I used to be a very physical person, but that’s all changed due to my injuries. I don’t sleep properly as I have flashbacks of what happened, and being in a car makes me very anxious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just me that’s been affected either. As Victoria has had to help look after me, our children have found it difficult to cope. What our family has been through has been awful, and all due to the actions of someone else.

Liam is still undergoing rehab for the injuries he sustained.

“I try not to feel angry as I want to be strong for my family and no sentence will ever change anything. I just hope that by speaking out, I can make others aware of the consequences of being careless on the roads. My life was changed in an instant and I wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone else.”

During the sentencing, the driver Reece Drabble, 28, of Hillman Drive, Inkersall, was also disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to pay £750 to each victim and to pay £300 in court charges.

Following the crash, Liam instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the specialist rehabilitation he requires to maximise his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgie Woolmer, the specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Liam, said after the hearing: “The past year and a half has been incredibly difficult for Liam and his family, who have understandably struggled to come to terms with the crash and the injuries Liam suffered.

“While nothing can make up for what happened and how Liam’s life has changed, we welcome the defendant’s sentencing.

“We also hope that Liam’s case acts as a stark reminder of the need to stay safe on the roads at all times and the devastating consequences innocent people can be left to face due to the actions of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One moment of carelessness can change lives. We hope that the sentencing is able to bring some closure for Liam and his family as well as the other victims of the incident.