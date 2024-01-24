A number of Chesterfield eyesores have been demolished or redeveloped in recent years – but a number of grotty buildings remain in place across the town.
Some of the town’s most prominent and historic buildings – including some with listed status – currently sit vacant and at risk of falling into disrepair.
The Derbyshire Times approached Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) to ask about their plans regarding some of the town’s derelict sites, but CBC declined to respond – and the list of grotty buildings can be found below:
1. Grot-spots
2. Former NEDDC offices, Saltergate
The old North East Derbyshire District Council officers have stood empty on Saltergate for several years. In July 2021, Homes by Holmes were granted planning permission to convert the building into apartments - but work never started on site. A further application to build 18 flats on the car park to the rear of the building was rejected by Chesterfield Borough Council in November 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Eyres, Holywell Street
Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive. It was later revealed that the business faced a £2.4m shortfall – with customers and HMRC among those owed money. Innes England confirmed that the property was under offer in November 2023, so it may yet receive a new lease of life - but there has been no movement at the building since then. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Victoria Centre, Knifesmithgate
The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017. According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property. The Derbyshire Times has previously contacted the business asking if it had any plans for the building – but no response was given. The shopping centre has stood empty since then - with no indication of any plans for the large site going forward. Photo: Brian Eyre