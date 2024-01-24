3 . Eyres, Holywell Street

Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive. It was later revealed that the business faced a £2.4m shortfall – with customers and HMRC among those owed money. Innes England confirmed that the property was under offer in November 2023, so it may yet receive a new lease of life - but there has been no movement at the building since then. Photo: Brian Eyre