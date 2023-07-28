News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield community football club hit by vandals – causing £1,500 in damage after trashing facilities

A Chesterfield football club was targeted by vandals this week – causing thousands of pounds of damage to facilities used by hundreds of children this season.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

Hasland Community Football Club, which play at the Hasland School Playing Fields, were struck by vandals on Wednesday, July 26 – who caused significant damage to their facilities.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This week has been one of the most disappointing in our club’s history.

“Around a year on since we procured and built our brand new box nets, which have been used by hundreds of youngsters this season, we have discovered this. Vandalism and criminal damage has seen our stanchions bent, nets cut up and our gate lock and mechanism trashed.

The club’s nets were slashed by vandals.The club’s nets were slashed by vandals.
“These goals, which are ultimately a community facility, are now borderline unusable for the coming season.

“This has been reported to the police and we are now appealing for anyone who may have information on who did this to come forward. The damage, we understand, took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26. Thank you, in advance.”