Hasland Community Football Club, which play at the Hasland School Playing Fields, were struck by vandals on Wednesday, July 26 – who caused significant damage to their facilities.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This week has been one of the most disappointing in our club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Around a year on since we procured and built our brand new box nets, which have been used by hundreds of youngsters this season, we have discovered this. Vandalism and criminal damage has seen our stanchions bent, nets cut up and our gate lock and mechanism trashed.

The club’s nets were slashed by vandals.

“These goals, which are ultimately a community facility, are now borderline unusable for the coming season.