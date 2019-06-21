Chesterfield Co-op store 'closed until further notice' after confirmed break-in

A Co-op store near Chesterfield is closed "until further notice" after a confirmed break-in this morning.

Images posted on social media showed smoke coming from the door of the Co-op store on Inkersall Green Road, Staveley.

Police at the scene.

Derbyshire Police attended the scene at 5am today (June 21) after reports of the store's alarm sounding, to find that the store had been broken into.

READ MORE: Smoke spotted coming out of Co-op store near Chesterfield​

The Co-op store have posted a notice on its window saying the shop is closed "until further notice" following the break in, and the firm has been contacted for comment.

And Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area overnight, and who may have seen anything, to assist them with their enquiries.

A spokesman said: "We were called at about 5am this morning to reports of the alarm going off at the Co-op store on Inkersall Green Road and that the front door was wide open.

"Another call came in saying that there was damage to the shop and upon arrival officers confirmed that there was a break in at the shop.

"The fire service were informed about the alarm but there was not a fire at the site.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and if anyone saw anything suspicious or was in the area at the time, please call us on 101 using incident number 103-210619 of June 21."

More to follow.