Chesterfield biker caught over the limit after fleeing down an alleyway

James Cocking, 27, was followed by police with blue lights flashing after being spotted on an “off road-style motorbike” with no rear number plate.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court that Cocking turned down an alleyway as the pursuing officer activated his lights and siren during the Bolsover incident.

She said: “(The officer) turned onto Moorfield Avenue where he expected the bike to come out - then saw the bike parked outside an address.”

Police caught up with Cocking on Moorfield Avenue

After Cocking was caught during the October 26 incident he was found with nine cans of beer in a backpack he was carrying.

The defendant was tested at the roadside and blew 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Cocking’s bike was seized and “he didn’t wish to have it returned to him”, the court heard.

His solicitor, Ben Strelley, said: “There’s not a great deal to be said in terms of mitigation.

“It was the vehicle he was driving that attracted the attention of the police, not the manner of his driving.”

Mr Strelley said Cocking, who entered an early guilty plea, had no previous convictions for driving matters.

Cocking, of Moorfield Avenue, admitted drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80, made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.