Cerys Fennell, 22, drove her Vauxhall Corsa straight into the nearside of a Mercedes which was turning out of a side road onto Old Road, Brampton.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Fennell then failed a roadside breath test – giving a sample of 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

District Judge Andrew Davison noted that Fennell was only six points over the legal limit and just one over the prosecution limit.

However he had “no choice in respect of disqualification”.

The court heard university graduate Fennell, who had no convictions, had drunk two pints of lager over the course of six hours while at the pub where she worked before driving home.

Solicitor Georgia Collins said Fennell was “devastated and embarrassed” by her court appearance for the December 12 incident.

The defendant, of Gower Crescent, Loundsley Green, admitted drink driving.

Judge Davison told her: “It’s a very sad case – a young person with your whole life ahead of you.

"The court has no choice in respect of disqualification – but you are of good character and have clearly shown remorse.”