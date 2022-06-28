Chesterfield addict in court for M&S raid says heroin “completely ruined” his life

Lee Denwood made the comments as Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how he made off with £196 of the spirit during a raid of the town’s Marks & Spencer store.

Denwood, 53, had an “unenviable record” of 53 theft and similar offences, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Addressing magistrates, Denwood said: “To be honest I’ve had enough - it’s just getting to the point where I don’t want to be around anymore.

“Heroin is the only drug whether you’re rich or poor or whatever…it’s just completely ruined my life. The best place for me would be prison - I’ll just keep doing the same thing.”

Prosecutor Ms Allsop described how on May 6 a member of staff at M&S noticed a large gap on a shelf where the gin was kept and contacted police after seeing Denwood take it on CCTV.

She said: “During interview he made full admissions, saying he intended to steal and would sell it on to buy heroin.

“He said he wishes his life was different and he didn’t have to steal.”

The court heard Denwood’s record went “an awful long way” back but there was an offending gap between 2001-12 when he was working.

Denwood, of Langhurst court, Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, admitted theft.

A magistrate told him: “We’ve taken into account your significant history of offending and your wilful refusal to engage with probation services.”

He was jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay £196 compensation.