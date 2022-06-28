“Very drunk” Chesterfield man stole Carling and kicked Co-op worker in head

Liam Walsh, 34, had already targeted the Holme Hall branch earlier on June 11, making off with two stolen cans of Jack Daniels.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how Walsh swung a punch at a store worker in an “upper-cut motion” when he was challenged as he returned to the Co-op for a second time.

After failing to connect with the store assistant he picked up a crate of Carling - which he threw when he was followed out of the store.

As a struggle followed between the worker and Walsh, the defendant picked up another crate of beer and made his way to the door.

Ms Allsop said: “He (the worker) was assisted by a member of the public and the defendant was taken to the floor and restrained, he was very angry.

“The worker described being kicked in the back of the head a number of times.”

Police who arrived on the scene described Walsh as “very drunk with slurred speech”.

As Walsh was escorted to a police van he made threats to shoot officers and kicked one PC in the leg.

During a police interview Walsh said he had been drinking since lunchtime, had smoked “a cigarette containing spice” and could not remember anything.

Walsh, of Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall, who had 12 offences on his record, admitted theft, assault by beating and assault by beating an emergency worker.

His case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.