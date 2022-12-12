Charity worker attacked by two men during attempted robbery in Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a charity worker was assaulted during an attempted robbery in a Derbyshire town.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by two men while carrying out fundraising work in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton.
Just before 2.00pm on November 17, the pair tried to grab the charity bag he was carrying and punched him several times – leaving him with injuries to his face.
The first man was described as being in his mid-20s. He was wearing all black clothing with his hood up and a black mask covering half of his face.
The second man was also believed to be in his mid-20s. He was white, wore all grey clothing, had a small goatee moustache and was riding a black and blue BMX bike.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify the two men – in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured them.
READ THIS: Police arrest one of ‘UK’s most wanted men’ in Derbyshire – in connection with 13 separate offences
Anyone with who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*673477:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.