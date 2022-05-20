CCTV image released as investigation into fight outside Derbyshire bar continues

A number of people were involved in the incident outside Shakers Bar in Ilkeston at around 2am on Saturday, April 24, which left a man in his twenties requiring hospital treatment for a head injury.

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers have been making a number of enquiries since the fight, including a previous appeal to identify people who were in the area at the time.

On Friday, the force issued another appeal to trace a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police wish to speak with this man in relation to a fight outside Shakers Bar in Ilkeston last month

They said: “We have released an image of a man we would like to speak to about fight outside Shakers Bar in Ilkeston.

"Do you recognise the man in this picture, or do you have any other information which would be useful to officers?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 22*231110.