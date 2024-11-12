CCTV appeal after tents and stoves worth £3k stolen from shop in popular Peak District village
The incident, which took place at the Outside store in the village on August 19, saw four tents and stove kits stolen totalling nearly £3,000.
Today (November 12) Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image showing two people who were in the store when the items were stolen as officers believe they can help with their enquiries.
Anyone who knows who the two people are is asked to contact the police using any of the below methods, including a reference number 24*496651:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.