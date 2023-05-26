Caught on camera: Police release images of people they wish to trace in relation to crimes across Derbyshire

3 . Police bid to trace another man after Home Bargains incident

As part of their enquiries into the previously mentioned shoplifting offence at the Home Bargains store at Brookfield, Glossop, officers are also hoping to identify this man - who they believe may be able to help their investigation. The offence is alleged to have taken place on May 13, and the crime reference number is 23000310478. Photo: Derbyshire Police