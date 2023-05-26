News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the people that officers think may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Caught on camera: Police release images of people they wish to trace in relation to crimes across Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police have released pictures of people they are trying to identify – who may hold vital information on a series of reported crimes across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th May 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:32 BST

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify the pictured individuals, in relation to alleged crimes committed across the region.

The force said that these images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses, and asked people not to identify anybody on Facebook.

If you recognise any of these individuals, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting the relevant crime reference number:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers wish to speak with this individual, who may have important information concerning a shoplifting offence at the B&M store at the Albion Centre in Ilkeston. The alleged offence took place on May 23. The crime reference number for this case is 23000315007.

1. B&M shoplifting

Officers wish to speak with this individual, who may have important information concerning a shoplifting offence at the B&M store at the Albion Centre in Ilkeston. The alleged offence took place on May 23. The crime reference number for this case is 23000315007. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Officers believe this man may be able to help their enquiries into an alleged shoplifting offence at the Home Bargains store at Brookfield, Glossop. The incident is reported to have taken place on May 13, and the crime reference number is 23000310478.

2. Home Bargains offence

Officers believe this man may be able to help their enquiries into an alleged shoplifting offence at the Home Bargains store at Brookfield, Glossop. The incident is reported to have taken place on May 13, and the crime reference number is 23000310478. Photo: Derbyshire Police

As part of their enquiries into the previously mentioned shoplifting offence at the Home Bargains store at Brookfield, Glossop, officers are also hoping to identify this man - who they believe may be able to help their investigation. The offence is alleged to have taken place on May 13, and the crime reference number is 23000310478.

3. Police bid to trace another man after Home Bargains incident

As part of their enquiries into the previously mentioned shoplifting offence at the Home Bargains store at Brookfield, Glossop, officers are also hoping to identify this man - who they believe may be able to help their investigation. The offence is alleged to have taken place on May 13, and the crime reference number is 23000310478. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace these two men, who they believe may hold important information regarding an alleged theft at the Asda store in Midland Street, Long Eaton. The incident occurred on May 9, and the crime reference number is 23000280968.

4. Asda theft

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace these two men, who they believe may hold important information regarding an alleged theft at the Asda store in Midland Street, Long Eaton. The incident occurred on May 9, and the crime reference number is 23000280968. Photo: Derbyshire Police

