Caught on camera: Police release images of people they wish to trace in relation to crimes across Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police have released pictures of people they are trying to identify – who may hold vital information on a series of reported crimes across the county.
The force said that these images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses, and asked people not to identify anybody on Facebook.
If you recognise any of these individuals, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting the relevant crime reference number:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
1. B&M shoplifting
Officers wish to speak with this individual, who may have important information concerning a shoplifting offence at the B&M store at the Albion Centre in Ilkeston. The alleged offence took place on May 23. The crime reference number for this case is 23000315007. Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Home Bargains offence
Officers believe this man may be able to help their enquiries into an alleged shoplifting offence at the Home Bargains store at Brookfield, Glossop. The incident is reported to have taken place on May 13, and the crime reference number is 23000310478. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Police bid to trace another man after Home Bargains incident
As part of their enquiries into the previously mentioned shoplifting offence at the Home Bargains store at Brookfield, Glossop, officers are also hoping to identify this man - who they believe may be able to help their investigation. The offence is alleged to have taken place on May 13, and the crime reference number is 23000310478. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Asda theft
Derbyshire Police are trying to trace these two men, who they believe may hold important information regarding an alleged theft at the Asda store in Midland Street, Long Eaton. The incident occurred on May 9, and the crime reference number is 23000280968. Photo: Derbyshire Police