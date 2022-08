On Wednesday, August 3, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received reports of a collision in Wingerworth.

Car thieves had stolen a Honda Jazz from North Wingfield, and were involved in a head-on crash less than an hour after making off with the vehicle.

After the collision, the suspects fled the scene – leaving the occupants of the other car with minor injuries.

