Budget hotel chain Travelodge actively looking for second site in Chesterfield

Claire Good, Travelodge chief operating officer, said: “As we look to the future, the North East business and leisure economies are growing at pace especially as the region is a top staycation destination. However, as we have become a nation of value conscious travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, there is a shortage of good quality and low cost accommodation within the region. To help fill this gap and fulfil growing demand, we are today announcing our North East hotel target expansion programme and are actively looking for hotel sites in 16 target locations. This expansion includes finding a site to open our second hotel in Chesterfield.