Car seized from provisional licence holder caught speeding in Derbyshire

The vehicle was seized in Tibshelf, Alfreton, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said in a tweet yesterday morning (Tuesday, March 15).

Officers said: “Doing important speed checks. Passat driver speeding. Tries false details but struggling, gives in - provisional licence holder.

"Long trip back to Manchester. #Seized #Fatal4.”

Police seized the Passat in Tibshelf after the speeding driver was found to only have a provisional licence (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

In response to the seizure, one Twitter user said: "They always think they are smarter than the cops. Clearly operating on less than the minimum number of brain cells required for life. Good job as always.”

Another added: “Best get used to bus time tables then.”

Praising the police, a third user said: “Thank you for making our roads safer.”