Car seized from provisional licence holder caught speeding in Derbyshire
A speeding driver who tried to fool police with false details has had their car seized after it was found they only had a provisional licence.
The vehicle was seized in Tibshelf, Alfreton, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said in a tweet yesterday morning (Tuesday, March 15).
Officers said: “Doing important speed checks. Passat driver speeding. Tries false details but struggling, gives in - provisional licence holder.
"Long trip back to Manchester. #Seized #Fatal4.”
In response to the seizure, one Twitter user said: "They always think they are smarter than the cops. Clearly operating on less than the minimum number of brain cells required for life. Good job as always.”
Another added: “Best get used to bus time tables then.”
Praising the police, a third user said: “Thank you for making our roads safer.”
"Great stop chaps - - shame he wasn't stopped in Inverness or Penzance!” a fourth person remarked.