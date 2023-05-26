Cannabis grow uncovered after police drugs raid on property in Derbyshire village
This morning, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant at an address in Whaley Thorns.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Shown in these images is just a portion of what was destined for the streets and will soon be heading for destruction.
“We want to highlight the dangers of cannabis grows, which include electrical fires that can completely destroy properties – including adjoining properties.”
Officers urged residents to look out for the following signs if they suspect there may be a cannabis grow in their neighbourhood:
Bright lights on during the day time.
Fans can be heard throughout the day.
Strong smells of cannabis.
Blinds and curtains closed all day.
Information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.