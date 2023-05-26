News you can trust since 1855
Cannabis grow uncovered after police drugs raid on property in Derbyshire village

Officers raided a home in a Derbyshire village and discovered a cannabis grow – with the drugs now set to be destroyed.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th May 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read

This morning, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant at an address in Whaley Thorns.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Shown in these images is just a portion of what was destined for the streets and will soon be heading for destruction.

“We want to highlight the dangers of cannabis grows, which include electrical fires that can completely destroy properties – including adjoining properties.”

The grow was uncovered at a property in Whaley Thorns.
The grow was uncovered at a property in Whaley Thorns.
Officers urged residents to look out for the following signs if they suspect there may be a cannabis grow in their neighbourhood:

Bright lights on during the day time.

Fans can be heard throughout the day.

Strong smells of cannabis.

Officers said the cannabis seized will now be destroyed.

Blinds and curtains closed all day.

Information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.