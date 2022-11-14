‘Calculated’ and ‘cunning’ Derbyshire pair jailed after spree of burglaries targeting the elderly and vulnerable

Heather Keeling, 21, and Jamie Browne, 33, pinpointed several addresses with key safes so that they could enter properties without the occupants’ knowledge.

Keeling also repeatedly posed as a carer to gain access to the homes of her elderly victims before stealing large sums of cash, jewellery, bank cards and medicine. Stolen bank cards were also used by the pair to make fraudulent transactions at retailers.

The burglaries took place between February and March this year across Buxton. Keeling, of Harris Road, Harpur Hill and Browne, of Dale Road, Buxton, were arrested on suspicion of burglary on March 21 and March 29 respectively.

The pair were jailed after appearing at Derby Crown Court.

They were charged with six counts of burglary and one of fraud. The pair admitted the burglaries, with Keeling later confessing to two further burglaries in the area.

They appeared at Derby Crown Court on October 27 and Keeling was handed a 40-month jail term, whilst Browne was sentenced to serve 59 months.

Detective Constable Robin Mills, officer in the case said: “Browne and Keeling were calculated and cunning in their efforts to deceive and steal from their elderly and vulnerable victims.

“They repeatedly exploited their victims’ vulnerabilities for their own gain and invaded the very place where we should all feel safe: our home.

“Burglary is an extremely distressing crime which leaves people feeling frightened and violated, and we welcome this sentence which will hopefully bring some peace of mind to those targeted by Keeling and Browne.”

Derbyshire Police offer crime prevention information on their website here about distraction burglaries – where a person pretends to be someone else to gain access to your property.

Burglaries can be reported to Derbyshire Police using the below details:

