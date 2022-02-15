Businessman's anger over Derbyshire police response to theft from his shop

Carl Dunne, the owner of a corner shop and card shop in Dronfield, was furious to discover the two thieves had only been cautioned by officers.

He was left £100 out of pocket by the crime and is now questioning why he pays his taxes when justice ‘is not being delivered’.

Derbyshire police said the outcome of the case was ‘correct and proportionate’.

Dronfield businessman Carl Dunne says he feels ‘let down’ by the police response to a theft at one of his shops.

However, Mr Dunne said he feels ‘totally let down by the police’.

"We’re used to not having any confidence in the police in this country and that ultimately our taxes are being wasted as in the end no justice is actually delivered,” the owner of Cards & Gifts and The Corner Shop, both in Dronfield Civic Centre, said.

"These people admitted to the theft yet the police have allowed them to go scot-free which means they won’t have to disclose it.

"How is this justice or serving the community?

"How can someone commit a crime and get away with it so easily?

"I’m so angered by this, I’ve been stolen from, defrauded, I’m out of pocket for at least £100 and the people that are supposed to uphold justice do nothing.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said an offence of theft by two people was reported in early January 2022.

“Officers interviewed the pair of women, who admitted the offences,” he said.

“After consideration the decision was taken to give both women a caution.

“When officers finalise a crime, there are various options available to them – one of which is a caution.

“A caution is recorded on the police national computer and will be shown on an enhanced DBS check.

“In this case the following points were taken into consideration – the relatively low sum stolen (£58), the previous good character of the two women and the immediate acceptance of their guilt.

“As a result of the above points, it was found that a caution was the most appropriate outcome to the case.

“While the wishes of victims are taken in to account, it is the role of the police service to ensure that a correct and proportionate outcome is reached based on all the factors found during an investigation.”