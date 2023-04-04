News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
20 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
50 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
These men were among those jailed in recent weeks.These men were among those jailed in recent weeks.
These men were among those jailed in recent weeks.

Brutal murderers and child rapists – 12 criminals jailed across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in recent weeks

These criminals were locked up for serious offences across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including rape and murder.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

A number of serious criminals have been put behind bars across Derbyshire recently – from child rapists to a man who killed a Chesterfield dad by stabbing him in the head with a screwdriver.

READ THIS: Police appeal as man convicted of causing grievous bodily harm escapes Derbyshire prison

These are some of the offenders that were jailed for crimes across the county over the past two months.

Macauley Cummins, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, stabbed his then-partner with a serrated knife 21 times while she was asleep in bed at her home in Brampton last year. The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 10. He was jailed for 22 years and was given an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.

1. Chesterfield man stabs partner 21 times

Macauley Cummins, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, stabbed his then-partner with a serrated knife 21 times while she was asleep in bed at her home in Brampton last year. The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 10. He was jailed for 22 years and was given an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
In February 2023, William Eade, 19, of Enfield Road, Newbold, admitted causing the death of Lucy Knowles by driving without due care and attention. He appeared at Derby Crown Court on March 24, where he was jailed for 10 months.

2. 19-year-old jailed after Chesterfield teen dies in crash

In February 2023, William Eade, 19, of Enfield Road, Newbold, admitted causing the death of Lucy Knowles by driving without due care and attention. He appeared at Derby Crown Court on March 24, where he was jailed for 10 months. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
On March 24, three men were jailed after the death of Peshang Sleman in Somercotes back in 2021. Herish Zandi, 30, of Somercotes Hill (centre) pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a sentence of nine years. Danyaal Panahi, 23, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham (left) and Sam Mohazeri, 25, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey (right) both pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were sentenced to two years and 11 months.

3. Three men sentenced after death of man in Derbyshire village

On March 24, three men were jailed after the death of Peshang Sleman in Somercotes back in 2021. Herish Zandi, 30, of Somercotes Hill (centre) pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a sentence of nine years. Danyaal Panahi, 23, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham (left) and Sam Mohazeri, 25, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey (right) both pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were sentenced to two years and 11 months. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
William Goodayle of Monsal Avenue in Fairfield, Buxton was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour at Derby Crown Court. After putting his partner through two years of abuse, the 39-year-old was sentenced on February 24. He was jailed for 15 months and is subject to a seven-year restraining order.

4. Buxton man banged up after two years of abuse

William Goodayle of Monsal Avenue in Fairfield, Buxton was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour at Derby Crown Court. After putting his partner through two years of abuse, the 39-year-old was sentenced on February 24. He was jailed for 15 months and is subject to a seven-year restraining order. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3