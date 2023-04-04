1 . Chesterfield man stabs partner 21 times

Macauley Cummins, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, stabbed his then-partner with a serrated knife 21 times while she was asleep in bed at her home in Brampton last year. The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 10. He was jailed for 22 years and was given an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim. Photo: Derbyshire Police