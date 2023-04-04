These criminals were locked up for serious offences across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including rape and murder.
A number of serious criminals have been put behind bars across Derbyshire recently – from child rapists to a man who killed a Chesterfield dad by stabbing him in the head with a screwdriver.
These are some of the offenders that were jailed for crimes across the county over the past two months.
1. Chesterfield man stabs partner 21 times
Macauley Cummins, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, stabbed his then-partner with a serrated knife 21 times while she was asleep in bed at her home in Brampton last year. The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 10. He was jailed for 22 years and was given an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim. Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. 19-year-old jailed after Chesterfield teen dies in crash
In February 2023, William Eade, 19, of Enfield Road, Newbold, admitted causing the death of Lucy Knowles by driving without due care and attention. He appeared at Derby Crown Court on March 24, where he was jailed for 10 months. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Three men sentenced after death of man in Derbyshire village
On March 24, three men were jailed after the death of Peshang Sleman in Somercotes back in 2021. Herish Zandi, 30, of Somercotes Hill (centre) pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a sentence of nine years. Danyaal Panahi, 23, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham (left) and Sam Mohazeri, 25, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey (right) both pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were sentenced to two years and 11 months. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Buxton man banged up after two years of abuse
William Goodayle of Monsal Avenue in Fairfield, Buxton was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour at Derby Crown Court. After putting his partner through two years of abuse, the 39-year-old was sentenced on February 24. He was jailed for 15 months and is subject to a seven-year restraining order. Photo: Derbyshire Police