News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
9 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
1 hour ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
3 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Police appeal as man convicted of causing grievous bodily harm escapes Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for help to find a convict who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read

Lewis Pinches absconded from the open prison at just before 9 pm on Monday, April 3.

The 23-year-old was serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, and of a slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lewis Pinches, 23, absconded from the open prison just before 9 pm on Monday, April 3. He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, and of a slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.Lewis Pinches, 23, absconded from the open prison just before 9 pm on Monday, April 3. He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, and of a slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.
Lewis Pinches, 23, absconded from the open prison just before 9 pm on Monday, April 3. He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, and of a slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.
Most Popular

Also known as Lewis Birch and Lewis Bridges, he has links to the Walsall, Brownhills and Blakenhall areas of the West Midlands as well as Porthcawl in South Wales.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark sweatshirt, dark jogging bottoms, black trainers and a baseball cap with a dark blue and grey pattern and a small logo on the back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are asked not to approach him and to instead contact police quoting reference number 1190 of 3 April, using any of the below methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.