Police appeal as man convicted of causing grievous bodily harm escapes Derbyshire prison
Police are appealing for help to find a convict who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.
Lewis Pinches absconded from the open prison at just before 9 pm on Monday, April 3.
The 23-year-old was serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, and of a slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.
Also known as Lewis Birch and Lewis Bridges, he has links to the Walsall, Brownhills and Blakenhall areas of the West Midlands as well as Porthcawl in South Wales.
He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark sweatshirt, dark jogging bottoms, black trainers and a baseball cap with a dark blue and grey pattern and a small logo on the back.
Members of the public are asked not to approach him and to instead contact police quoting reference number 1190 of 3 April, using any of the below methods:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.