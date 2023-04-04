Police appeal as man convicted of causing grievous bodily harm escapes Derbyshire prison

Lewis Pinches absconded from the open prison at just before 9 pm on Monday, April 3.

The 23-year-old was serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, and of a slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Also known as Lewis Birch and Lewis Bridges, he has links to the Walsall, Brownhills and Blakenhall areas of the West Midlands as well as Porthcawl in South Wales.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark sweatshirt, dark jogging bottoms, black trainers and a baseball cap with a dark blue and grey pattern and a small logo on the back.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him and to instead contact police quoting reference number 1190 of 3 April, using any of the below methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101