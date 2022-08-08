At around 10.00pm on Sunday, August 7, National Highways reported that a multi-vehicle collision had taken place on the M1 northbound at J28, near Alfreton.
The motorway was closed to allow for the cars to be recovered, leading to delays for drivers on the route.
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has since reported that the incident was caused by “boy racers”.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Reports last night of a multi-vehicle collision turned out to be a number of boy racers who clearly bypassed the ‘stopping distance’ section of the Highway Code. Luckily no serious injuries and no innocent parties caught up in it all.”
Officers also praised National Highways staff, and said that “their attendance and assistance resulted in a perfectly sterile environment for staff to work in, quick recovery and re-opening of the motorway.”