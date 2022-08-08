At around 10.00pm on Sunday, August 7, National Highways reported that a multi-vehicle collision had taken place on the M1 northbound at J28, near Alfreton.

The motorway was closed to allow for the cars to be recovered, leading to delays for drivers on the route.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has since reported that the incident was caused by “boy racers”.

Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Reports last night of a multi-vehicle collision turned out to be a number of boy racers who clearly bypassed the ‘stopping distance’ section of the Highway Code. Luckily no serious injuries and no innocent parties caught up in it all.”