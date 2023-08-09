Boy arrested in connection with death of a pigeon in Derbyshire after video circulates on social media
The incident is believed to have taken place on Exeter Street, Derby – at around 10am on Monday, August 7.
Derbyshire Police have received a high number of calls and officers have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the video.
The boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and he has been questioned by officers.
He has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue and, at this time, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have helped with enquiries but would now urge people not to continue to share the video for legal reasons.
“This is because court proceedings are now considered to be active, and any comments posted on social media or online could be considered in contempt of court.”