The injured man – who suffered a broken jaw and a dislocated shoulder – was set upon in a Ripley car park by two men who punched him to the head and body.

Derby Crown Court heard how, after falling to the floor, the victim was kicked by defendant Joseph Hunt, 26, during the fracas at about 3am on July 4, 2021.

An independent witness described Hunt and the other man – who was never identified – kicking the victim.

Hunt was said to have struck him with a kick at “full swing” before both of them walked away as the hurt man lay, not moving, on the ground.

Prosecutor Edna Leonard told the court Hunt had initially been acting as “peacemaker”, holding people back at the start of the brawl, before becoming involved himself.

She described how the defendant was tracked down after police found a bloodied hoodie top at the scene containing the complainant’s blood and Hunt’s DNA.

His victim, who Ms Leonard admitted was one of three men attacking another man during the first scuffle, underwent surgery following the beating.

Three metal plates were fixed to his jaw and two metal plates were inserted into his shoulder.

In a victim impact statement read out to court he described “shying away” from socialising now and mostly staying indoors.

However Hunt’s barrister Julia King pointed out that, prior to being attacked, Hunt’s victim had himself been involved in a “group attack” on another man.

She added: “It’s clearly that violence that attracted the attention of a number of people including Mr Hunt. It’s clear he was acting as peacemaker, physically moving parties to the other part of the road.”

The court heard Hunt, who admitted wounding without intent, had two previous convictions for drink driving and battery.

Judge Tim Spruce told him: “The victim could be said to be an aggressor before you became involved but the reality is you became involved when you did not need to.

"Your behaviour has had a significant impact on (the victim) and you are no stranger to violence. There was group violence and kicking on the floor.”

However, the judge, noting the significant delay between the date of the offence and the court hearing, suspended a 12-month jail term for 18 months.