'Boozed-up' driver in 'throwback of a Ford Escort van' arrested by police in Derbyshire
Traffic police have arrested an allegedly ‘boozed-up’ driver in a 'throwback of a Ford Escort van' in north Derbyshire.
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 1:14 pm
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the incident happened in Eckington last night (Friday, April 8).
A spokesperson said on Twitter today: “Throwback of a Ford Escort van comes screaming by us at another incident.
"On spotting we are following him, pulls in to layby and parks up.
"Boozed up but refuses to provide breath sample. No insurance. Arrested and charged.”