'Boozed-up' driver in 'throwback of a Ford Escort van' arrested by police in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the incident happened in Eckington last night (Friday, April 8).

A spokesperson said on Twitter today: “Throwback of a Ford Escort van comes screaming by us at another incident.

Traffic police have arrested an allegedly ‘boozed-up’ driver in this 'throwback of a Ford Escort van' in north Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

"On spotting we are following him, pulls in to layby and parks up.