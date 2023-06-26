Body believed to be missing Derbyshire woman Sarah Henshaw discovered at lay-by along A617 near Chesterfield
Just after 12.00am on Monday, June 26, Derbyshire Police attended a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 – close to Junction 29 of the M1 – where a body believed to be that of Sarah Henshaw was discovered.
The discovery comes after a murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23 that Sarah had not been seen since 9.00pm on Tuesday, June 20 at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of the 31-year-old’s murder remains in police custody and a warrant of further detention has been authorised – giving officers more time to question him.
A force spokesperson said: “Her family have been made aware, are being supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21 – around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 444 of June 23:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.