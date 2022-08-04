‘Bizarre’ Derbyshire driver abandons car and flees from police – only to return to the scene and have vehicle seized

A driver saw his car seized by police after fleeing from officers – only to return to the scene in a ‘bizarre’ attempt to prove his innocence.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 9:37 am
On Wednesday, August 3, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended an incident at Tibshelf.

They were patrolling the area when a driver spotted their car. Having noticed the police, he decided to park and run away from his car.

In a tweet, the DRPU said: “Bizarrely, he then decided to return to the car prior to recovery to claim his innocence and explain that someone else was driving. Our officer has known the driver for 15 years.”

The car was confiscated by DRPU officers.

The motorist was found to only have a provisional licence, and was unsupervised – and his car was subsequently seized.