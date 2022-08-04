On Wednesday, August 3, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended an incident at Tibshelf.

They were patrolling the area when a driver spotted their car. Having noticed the police, he decided to park and run away from his car.

In a tweet, the DRPU said: “Bizarrely, he then decided to return to the car prior to recovery to claim his innocence and explain that someone else was driving. Our officer has known the driver for 15 years.”

The car was confiscated by DRPU officers.