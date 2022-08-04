Police appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Derbyshire village

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an assault that occurred on Welbeck Street, Whitwell.
The victim was attacked at around 9.10pm on Saturday, July 23, and officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Anyone with information should report this to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting crime reference number 22000429745:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.