Police appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Derbyshire village

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 9:21 am
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 9:22 am

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an assault that occurred on Welbeck Street, Whitwell.

The victim was attacked at around 9.10pm on Saturday, July 23, and officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

READ THIS: Historic Derbyshire rail viaduct to officially launch with celebration community event

Anyone who can aid the investigation is asked to contact the police.

Anyone with information should report this to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting crime reference number 22000429745:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.