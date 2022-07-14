Bitter love rivalry ended with public ruckus on Chesterfield street, court hears

Madeline Milnes, 20, attacked her female victim after running into her and her ex-partner together in the victim’s car on West Bars, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Lynne Bickley described how on February 3 Milnes appeared beside the car shouting at the couple, telling the woman “I’m going to slash you”.

Ms Bickley said Milne then grabbed the victim by her ponytail, hitting her to the face “with her fists” while sitting on top of her before being “dragged off” by a member of the public.

The prosecutor said earlier the same day the defendant’s mother had approached her victims in the car, telling them “watch your f****** back”.

However Milne’s solicitor John Wilford said the background to the incident “was not the end of the relationship”.

He added: “At that time this young lady (the victim) had been causing problems for (Milne’s) mother.

“She saw the couple and accepts saying ‘if you have any issues speak to me, not my mother’.”

Mr Wilford said before the row descended into violence Milne’s ex spat at her - “which landed on her” and afterwards the victim had spat “towards” Milne’s car which was parked nearby.

He added that while the ground tussle between the two women was ongoing the male also had hold of his ex-girlfriend’s hair and had “pulled her across the ground”.

Mr Wilford said Milne had complained to police about her ex’s part in the fight and an incident when he and the victim went to the defendant’s mother’s place of work “to cause trouble” but “nothing” had happened.

Milnes, of Carlton Road, Birdholme, admitted assault by beating.

Mr Wilford, speaking about Milnes, said: “I think she has been let down by the police in this matter.”

Milnes was fined £225, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Addressing Milne, a magistrate told her: “This had an antagonistic factor so there will be no order for compensation.”