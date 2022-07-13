Drivers up to no good in Derbyshire snared by traffic cops in July 2022

Pictured below are motorists caught on the wrong side of the law by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 2:09 pm

Traffic cops snared banned drivers, car thieves and even those making off with stolen cooking fat from a fast food outlet on the M1.

In one awful example of bad driving a motorist was caught four times over the drink drive limit after a crash in South Normanton.

They claimed the sun had “blinded” them.

Undefined: readMore

1. Snared by traffic cops in July 2022

Drivers up to no good in Derbyshire

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales

2. No licence or MOT and two bald tyres.

The driver was pulled over in Ripley. Police said: "No computer check or ANPR tip-off needed for this stop".

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales

3. Thieves caught with stolen used cooking fat

This photo shows the contents of a van pulled over at Tibshelf Services. Police say the two "slippery customers" inside the van had been reported as stealing used cooking fat from a fast food outlet.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales

4. Stolen van

Officers detained three people after stopping this van at the M1 Tibshelf. They tweeted: "Vehicle turns out to be stolen/cloned from West Yorkshire."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3