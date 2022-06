On Tuesday, May 31, officers from the Erewash Response Unit were called to attend an incident on Kingston Avenue, Ilkeston.

They were met with a chaotic scene, after a refuse lorry had crashed into three parked vehicles, two fences and a house.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the series of collisions. A full investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, all involved managed to escape without any injuries.

One of the cars was badly damaged.

There is no indication yet as to how the crash occurred.

Officers will now launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.