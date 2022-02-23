Before the courts: North Derbyshire criminals from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Matlock and Bakewell

Ricky Howson, 43, of Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of assault by beating and threatening behaviour. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for two years. Handed 31-day building better relationships programme, 15 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours unpaid work. Made to pay £500 compensation, £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Richard Musgrove, 42, of Langhurst Court, Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of harassment. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Stephen Donaldson, 35, of Tavistock Court, Arundel Close, Newbold: Guity of breaching a domestic violence protection notice. Fined £50.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Clare Yarlett, 41, of Pendine Close, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 43 miles per hour. Fined £80, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with four penalty points.

Connor Wilton, 24, of Hill Crest, Shirebrook: Made subject of an order that £6,821 seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act be further detained for six months – while police continue to investigate.

Jagdeep Singh, 42, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Kelsey Tuplin, 31, of Lovatt Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of stealing two dolls and a scooter from Tesco. Jailed for 14 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Klevis Toska, 30, of Firs Avenue, Alfreton: Made subject of an order that £1,997 seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act be further detained for six months.

Tracey Slater, 44, of Elmton Road, Creswell: Guilty of stealing items worth over £100 from Tesco and Co-op. Handed a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, a drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Samantha Maxwell, 53, of Bishop Street, Alfreton: Guilty of drink driving – namely 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Banned from driving for 20 months, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Jean-Paul Day, 27, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of drug driving. Banned from driving for 16 months, fined £350 and made to pay £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Angele Duroe, 62, of Bakewell: Guilty of drink driving – namely 148 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Banned from driving for two years, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Michelle Barratt, 51, of Mawstone Lane, Youlgrave: Guilty of being in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury. Banned from keeping dogs for five years, handed an eight week curfew, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Harry Marriott, 29, of Pinewood Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to stop after an accident in which 11 sheep were killed. Banned from driving for six months, handed an eight-week curfew, made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.