VJ Odedra, 44, was in his partner’s BMW X5 when police in a patrol car received intelligence a disqualified driver was heading their way.

Derby Crown Court heard how as the defendant passed police heading north between junctions 25 and 26 his speed was 90mph, the court heard.

As more police vehicles arrived and pulled in front of the X5 Odedra began to slow down.

However, he then “accelerated away at significant speeds”, said a prosecutor.

He added: “Road conditions were not good, there was rain and fog and the police vehicle reached speeds of between 136mph to 157mph.

"Even at 157mph officers were not gaining on the vehicle and had no option but to break off the pursuit.”

The court heard Odedra reached an estimated speed of up to 165mph.

Officers later caught up with the defendant at a housing estate in Tibshelf, using stingers to deflate his tyres after which he was located on foot nearby.

Searches uncovered “significant sums of money” on his person and later at his home address, along with 3.5 grams of cannabis.

The court heard Odedra had previous convictions for assault, public order, speeding offences and driving while banned.

Odedra’s barrister said his client was “under no illusions” and had come to court with a packed bag, however the father-of-two’s “greatest concern” was for the six staff he employed in the shop he ran.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told Odedra: “It’s an incredibly high speed to be doing on a motorway where there was quite a lot of traffic about that evening."

Speaking about Odedra’s previous conviction for driving while banned, the judge added: “You show a complete disregard for court orders.

"Your previous disqualification had no effect whatsoever and I come to the view, looking at the speed you were doing, that the appropriate punishment can only be immediate custody."Odedra, of Tibshelf Road, Holmewood, admitted dangerous driving, driving uninsured, driving while banned, failing to stop and cannabis possession.