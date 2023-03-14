Balaclava-wearing gang break into house in Derbyshire town – as police appeal to trace stolen items
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public to help them locate a series of items stolen by a balaclava-wearing gang during a burglary.
Just after 8.00pm on Thursday, January 26, Derbyshire Police received a report of a break-in at a house on Caldey Road, Dronfield.
Four men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing were seen leaving the property. A family member suffered a minor injury when the men started throwing objects at his car while he watched them, before the men then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.
Officers have been investigating several lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in trying to trace a gold ring with three stones, along with a small jewellery box, believed to have been taken during the burglary.
READ THIS: Man charged with aggravated burglary after reports of elderly couple being threatened during incident in Derbyshire village
If you have any information regarding the pictured items, or if you can help the investigation into the burglary, contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*53503:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.