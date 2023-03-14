Just after 8.00pm on Thursday, January 26, Derbyshire Police received a report of a break-in at a house on Caldey Road, Dronfield.

Four men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing were seen leaving the property. A family member suffered a minor injury when the men started throwing objects at his car while he watched them, before the men then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Officers have been investigating several lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in trying to trace a gold ring with three stones, along with a small jewellery box, believed to have been taken during the burglary.

This ring was taken from the address.

If you have any information regarding the pictured items, or if you can help the investigation into the burglary, contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*53503:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

This jewellery box was also stolen by the gang.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101