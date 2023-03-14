News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
32 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
39 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
4 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
5 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
5 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK

Balaclava-wearing gang break into house in Derbyshire town – as police appeal to trace stolen items

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public to help them locate a series of items stolen by a balaclava-wearing gang during a burglary.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT- 1 min read

Just after 8.00pm on Thursday, January 26, Derbyshire Police received a report of a break-in at a house on Caldey Road, Dronfield.

Four men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing were seen leaving the property. A family member suffered a minor injury when the men started throwing objects at his car while he watched them, before the men then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have been investigating several lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in trying to trace a gold ring with three stones, along with a small jewellery box, believed to have been taken during the burglary.

This ring was taken from the address.
This ring was taken from the address.
This ring was taken from the address.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Man charged with aggravated burglary after reports of elderly couple being threatened during incident in Derbyshire village

If you have any information regarding the pictured items, or if you can help the investigation into the burglary, contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*53503:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

This jewellery box was also stolen by the gang.
This jewellery box was also stolen by the gang.
This jewellery box was also stolen by the gang.

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.