Arson attacks are on the rise in Chesterfield - here is what you can do to protect your property

The number of arson attacks in Chesterfield and Derbyshire is on the rise, new statistics show.

Fire chiefs in Derbyshire attended 1,139 arson attacks in 2018 - 92 in Chesterfield and 1,047 across the rest of the county.

Firefighters were called to more than 1,100 'deliberate' blazes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire last year.

While in 2017, firefighters were called to a total of 1,040 deliberate blaze - 75 in Chesterfield and 965 elsewhere in the county.

The figures were obtained from a Freedom of Information request by the Derbyshire Times to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Each time our firefighters attend a fire which has been started deliberately, they are taken away from being available to respond to real emergencies such as road traffic collisions, or house fires where someone’s life may be in danger.

"Deliberate fires can also have a detrimental effect on businesses, with over half of all businesses never recovering from a fire or closing within three years of a fire.

A huge fire ripped through a caravan park in Stretton last month.

"Recently, firefighters and business safety advisers visited businesses in Chesterfield and across Derbyshire, delivering advice on preventing arson.

"Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is therefore asking people to take extra care and take steps to help prevent deliberate fires from occurring."

Last month we reported how a huge blaze ripped through a caravan park in Stretton.

Around 40 caravans were completely ruined at the Ainmoor Grange Caravan Park on March 27.

No one was injured.

Around 40 caravans were completely ruined after a 'deliberate' fire at the Ainmoor Grange Caravan site, Stretton.

At the time, a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Following a joint police and fire investigation it is not believed that any accelerants were used to start the fire, however, it is believed at this time that it was a deliberate ignition."

Derbyshire police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in or around the area of Mickley Lane or Morton Road at around 5am on March 27.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV that covers the surrounding area.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the following advice to protect your property from arson:

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been issuing advice to people recently about how to keep their properties safe from fire.

- Keep wheelie bins out of sight where possible as they are often targeted by arsonists.

- Do not stockpile rubbish next to your bin or anywhere accessible on your property.

- Always clear away any garden waste after gardening.

- Do not leave gas cylinders, petrol containers or any flammable fuels accessible on your property.

- Do not store old or unwanted vehicles that are in poor repair accessible on your property. Old cars and motorbikes are an obvious target.

- If you smoke outside your property, do not leave cigarette lighters and matches lying around.

- Report any suspicious activity on yours or your neighbours’ property to the police or fire service.