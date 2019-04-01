Police appeal for video footage after 'deliberate' fire rips through caravan park near Chesterfield

Police would like anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of a 'deliberate' blaze which ripped through a caravan park to come forward.

Officers were called to reports of a fire at Ainmoor Grange Caravan Park in Stretton, just before 5.30am on Wednesday, March 27.

40 caravans were destroyed by the fire.

Around 40 caravans in a storage area were damaged. No-one was injured.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Following a joint police and fire investigation it is not believed that any accelerants were used to start the fire, however, it is believed at this time that it was a deliberate ignition."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in or around the area of Mickley Lane or Morton Road at around 5am on March 27.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV that covers the surrounding area.

Any footage that may be of use to officers should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.

If you have any information which may assist police with their investigation, call 101 and quote reference number 19*155790 in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.