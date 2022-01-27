Arrest after police drugs raid on Chesterfield home

Officers from Staveley and Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) took part in the operation in the Staveley area on Friday, January 21.

A spokesperson for Staveley SNT said: “A 20 year old male from Calver Crescent, Staveley, was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

"He has now been interviewed and released under investigation.

Police have arrested a man after carrying out a drugs raid on a Chesterfield home. Image for illustration only, Derbyshire Constabulary.

"This warrant was carried out in order to disrupt the use of or the supply of drugs within or local community.

“If you suspect drug dealing or cultivation of drugs to be taking place near to you, please let us know via 101 or an email report, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary.

• Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

• Phone – call 101.