Police enquiries continue after Derbyshire bomb squad incident

Police attended a property in Shakespeare Street, Holmewood, on the morning of December 6.

Officers said a number of ‘suspicious items’ were found at the house.

Derbyshire police and an Army bomb team in Holmewood at the end of last year.

These required the attendance of an Army bomb squad from Chetwynd Barracks and a number of nearby properties were evacuated.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent, and subsequently released on bail.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said this week: “A man remains on bail and our enquiries are ongoing.”

At the end of the drama, Superintendent Jonathan Clark, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I understand how concerning this type of incident can be and I would like to thank the local community, in particular those who were evacuated, for your patience and support.

“Items were found at the house during a warrant and had to be examined, to ensure they were safe, by colleagues from the explosive ordnance division.”

He added: “I would like to reassure the public that there is no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident at this time.

“I would urge anyone who has any information that may be of use to the officers investigating the incident to contact the force.”

Residents said they were shocked by the incident – and questioned why someone would allegedly be making or preparing explosives with intent.

Anyone with information about the Holmewood incident should contact police, quoting reference 228 of December 6.