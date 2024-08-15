Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested after armed police were deployed to the scene of an incident in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man with a weapon in Chambers Street, Alvaston, at 12.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 14).

A force spokesperson said: “We then received further reports that the man had attempted to rob a taxi driver and another man outside a convenience store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firearms officers were deployed and when they arrived, they located the man in the garden of a house nearby – where he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, robbery, and attempted robbery.

A man was taken into custody by officers.

“The man, who is in his 30s and from Derby, remains in police custody. There is no ongoing risk to the public and nobody suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the incident.”

Anyone who has not already spoken with officers, in particular those with CCTV or dashcam footage that captured the incidents, is asked to contact the force using one the below methods – quoting reference number 24*484364:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.