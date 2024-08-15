Armed police make arrest after being called to Derbyshire incident – as police launch appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man with a weapon in Chambers Street, Alvaston, at 12.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 14).
A force spokesperson said: “We then received further reports that the man had attempted to rob a taxi driver and another man outside a convenience store.
“Firearms officers were deployed and when they arrived, they located the man in the garden of a house nearby – where he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, robbery, and attempted robbery.
“The man, who is in his 30s and from Derby, remains in police custody. There is no ongoing risk to the public and nobody suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the incident.”
READ THIS: Man hospitalised after being attacked outside Chesterfield town centre pub – as police make arrest and appeal for witnesses
Anyone who has not already spoken with officers, in particular those with CCTV or dashcam footage that captured the incidents, is asked to contact the force using one the below methods – quoting reference number 24*484364:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.