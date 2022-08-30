Armed police arrest Derbyshire driver on M1 – and find thousands of pounds hidden in car
A driver was arrested on the M1 by armed units from Derbyshire Police – and was found with a huge amount of cash in his vehicle.
On Sunday, August 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – along with armed units and dog handlers – pursued a driver on the M1.
After the car was eventually stopped at J21, near Leicester, officers found thousands of pounds in cash stowed in the boot of the vehicle.
Most Popular
-
1
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
-
2
Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
-
3
Derbyshire village cricket makes history – with one of the lowest scores ever recorded
-
4
Man suffers ‘life-changing’ head injuries after Derbyshire street attack
-
5
Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies in Derbyshire crash
The driver was subsequently taken into custody by DRPU officers.