Armed police arrest Derbyshire driver on M1 – and find thousands of pounds hidden in car

A driver was arrested on the M1 by armed units from Derbyshire Police – and was found with a huge amount of cash in his vehicle.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:02 pm
On Sunday, August 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – along with armed units and dog handlers – pursued a driver on the M1.

After the car was eventually stopped at J21, near Leicester, officers found thousands of pounds in cash stowed in the boot of the vehicle.

Huge stacks of cash were found inside the vehicle.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody by DRPU officers.