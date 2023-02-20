Appeal to trace van that rammed two police cars in high-speed chase along major Derbyshire A-road
Officers are appealing to locate a van that rammed into two police cars during a pursuit along a busy Derbyshire A-road.
At 10.40am today, Derbyshire Police attempted to stop a stolen white Mercedes Sprinter van on the A516 heading towards Etwall.
The driver failed to stop and, at the roundabout close to the Seven Wells pub, rammed two pursuing police vehicles.
None of the officers in the vehicles are believed to have suffered any serious injuries.
The van was last seen driving off from the scene of the collision along the A516, towards the A50.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage – or anyone who may have seen the van following the collision.
Those with information are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000107417:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.