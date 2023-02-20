News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal to trace van that rammed two police cars in high-speed chase along major Derbyshire A-road

Officers are appealing to locate a van that rammed into two police cars during a pursuit along a busy Derbyshire A-road.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 10.40am today, Derbyshire Police attempted to stop a stolen white Mercedes Sprinter van on the A516 heading towards Etwall.

The driver failed to stop and, at the roundabout close to the Seven Wells pub, rammed two pursuing police vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

None of the officers in the vehicles are believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

The collision took place earlier this morning.
Most Popular

The van was last seen driving off from the scene of the collision along the A516, towards the A50.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage – or anyone who may have seen the van following the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Dangerous rider has bike seized after troubling residents of Derbyshire town

Those with information are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000107417:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.