Appeal to trace van that rammed two police cars in high-speed chase along major Derbyshire A-road

At 10.40am today, Derbyshire Police attempted to stop a stolen white Mercedes Sprinter van on the A516 heading towards Etwall.

The driver failed to stop and, at the roundabout close to the Seven Wells pub, rammed two pursuing police vehicles.

None of the officers in the vehicles are believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

The collision took place earlier this morning.

The van was last seen driving off from the scene of the collision along the A516, towards the A50.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage – or anyone who may have seen the van following the collision.

Those with information are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000107417:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101