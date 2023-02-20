Dangerous rider has bike seized after troubling residents of Derbyshire town

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently received reports of a nuisance biker riding around the town.

An SNT spokesperson said that the anti-social biker had caused issues for residents across Shirebrook, and was also spotted riding dangerously on the grounds at Shirebrook Academy.

SNT officers confiscated the bike from its owner.

Today, the SNT confirmed that the bike was seized from its owner. Any information about similar offences can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101