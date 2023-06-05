Appeal to trace trio who may have vital information in connection with shoplifting offence in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are currently investigating a report of shoplifting at the Aldi supermarket on Carter Lane in Shirebrook.
Officers have now released images of three people they are attempting to identify in relation to this offence, as they may have important information that can aid their enquiries.
The force also stressed that those pictured could be either potential witnesses or suspects.
If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*312337: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.