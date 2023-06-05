News you can trust since 1855
Appeal to trace trio who may have vital information in connection with shoplifting offence in Derbyshire town

Officers are trying to locate three people who may hold crucial information concerning an alleged shoplifting offence in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

Derbyshire Police are currently investigating a report of shoplifting at the Aldi supermarket on Carter Lane in Shirebrook.

Officers have now released images of three people they are attempting to identify in relation to this offence, as they may have important information that can aid their enquiries.

The force also stressed that those pictured could be either potential witnesses or suspects.

These are the people that officers wish to identify.These are the people that officers wish to identify.
These are the people that officers wish to identify.
If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*312337: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.